KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $7,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 161.39 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Citigroup lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

