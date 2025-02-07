The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $11,726,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

