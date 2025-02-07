iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBB opened at $140.56 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
