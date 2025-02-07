Q2 Earnings Forecast for TWST Issued By William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 66.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 10,340 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,928. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,780.50. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,002 shares of company stock worth $2,851,681. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.