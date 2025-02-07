StockNews.com Upgrades Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,152,064.50. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 137,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

