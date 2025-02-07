Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,699,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,581,000 after acquiring an additional 232,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after acquiring an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

