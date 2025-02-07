KBC Group NV Purchases 1,869 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 334,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.