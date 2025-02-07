Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 174.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans bought 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,361. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 58.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rezolute by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

