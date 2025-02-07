What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Oshkosh FY2025 Earnings?

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $11.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.01. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

