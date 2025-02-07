U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.