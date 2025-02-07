U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,330.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,238.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,184.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,310.65.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

Free Report

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

