Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

