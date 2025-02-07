Spire Wealth Management Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $62.67 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.