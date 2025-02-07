U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

