U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
