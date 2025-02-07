U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ opened at $44.58 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.92. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.