Greenleaf Trust Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Grid by 45.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

NGG opened at $61.61 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.