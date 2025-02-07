Greenleaf Trust Takes $210,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $108.38 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

