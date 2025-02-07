Greenleaf Trust Makes New $228,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GATX by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $168.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

