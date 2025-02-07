Greenleaf Trust Invests $214,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 207.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.