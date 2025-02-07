Spire Wealth Management Has $243,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

