Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $518,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 223,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

