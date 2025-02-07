Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 972 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.