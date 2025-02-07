DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 805 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

