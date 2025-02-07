Spire Wealth Management Has $362,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

