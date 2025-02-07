U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 335,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

