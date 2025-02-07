iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,414.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

