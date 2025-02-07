11,600 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $25.35.
