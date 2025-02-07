JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 258.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 662.2% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 189,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 148,726 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,355,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.