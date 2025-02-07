Greenleaf Trust Invests $226,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 327,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,964,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

