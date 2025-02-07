Spire Wealth Management Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $38.09.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

