DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $861,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $4,063,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

