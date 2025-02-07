Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,120 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.