Spire Wealth Management Purchases 248 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

