JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 249,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

