DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HCRB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

