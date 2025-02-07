73,844 Shares in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Metagenomi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Several research firms have commented on MGX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

