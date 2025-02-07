U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

