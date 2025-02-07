U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

