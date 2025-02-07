Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

