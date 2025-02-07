Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,543,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,962.75. This trade represents a 27.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $628,502.22. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,091,957 shares of company stock worth $62,444,409. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 4.6 %

LSEA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

