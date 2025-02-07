iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $109.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

