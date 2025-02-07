Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 187,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.68 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

