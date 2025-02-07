Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,054,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,125,389.75. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

