Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

