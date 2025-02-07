Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 66.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,889.34. This represents a 37.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $841,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,505.52. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,429. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

