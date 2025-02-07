Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,375,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,275,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at $8,361,000.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.56.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

