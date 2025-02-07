Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 343.5% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 148.0% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 99,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 59,505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IBND stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.