Blue Trust Inc. Sells 473 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $101.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

