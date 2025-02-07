iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $437,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.